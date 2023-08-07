Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy and healthy breakfast ideas

Lifestyle
Mondays are hard, rushing to work, making breakfast for kids, So, we bring to you 5 easy breakfast recipes that will help you start your week at ease
Flattened rice is mixed with peanuts, onion, coriander with little cooking which makes it an easy breakfast recipe. 20 minutes of cooking time makes it a great choice for breakfast
It can be made instantly as no fermentation or grinding is required. It is made with Semolina, some veggies and spices making it a healthy easy to make breakfast
Paratha, mixed with fenugreek leaves, is a healthy and also easy to make breakfast recipe.
Leftover Sunday chicken can be used to make these easy-to-make rolls. Just make the roti or paratha, stuff it with left-over chicken and you are good to go!
Besan-made pancake, made with herbs and spices is extremely easy to make