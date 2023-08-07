Lifestyle

Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy and healthy breakfast ideas

Mondays are hard, rushing to work, making breakfast for kids, So, we bring to you 5 easy breakfast recipes that will help you start your week at ease

Image credits: Instagram

Poha

Flattened rice is mixed with peanuts, onion, coriander with little cooking which makes it an easy breakfast recipe. 20 minutes of cooking time makes it a great choice for breakfast

Image credits: Instagram

Rawa Idly

It can be made instantly as no fermentation or grinding is required. It is made with Semolina, some veggies and spices making it a healthy easy to make breakfast

Image credits: Instagram

Methi Paratha

Paratha, mixed with fenugreek leaves, is a healthy and also easy to make breakfast recipe. 

Image credits: Instagram

Roti Rolls

Leftover Sunday chicken can be used to make these easy-to-make rolls. Just make the roti or paratha, stuff it with left-over chicken and you are good to go!

Image credits: Instagram

Besan Chilla

Besan-made pancake, made with herbs and spices is extremely easy to make

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One