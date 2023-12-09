Lifestyle

Pineapple to Papaya: 7 fruits that contain digestive enzymes

Pineapple to Papaya, these 7 fruits pack digestive enzymes like bromelain and papain. Unlocking nutrients, they promote a healthy digestive journey

Image credits: Pixabay

Pineapple

Bromelain helps break down protein and is found in high amounts in pineapple, especially in the stem/core

Image credits: Pixabay

Papaya

Papain, found in papaya, aids in the digestion of proteins. It is often used as a meat tenderizer due to its protein-digesting properties

Image credits: Pixabay

Mango

Mangoes contain amylases, which help break down carbohydrates into simpler sugars

Image credits: Pixabay

Avocado

Avocado contains lipase, an enzyme that aids in the digestion of fats

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiwi

Actinidain in kiwi helps break down proteins, similar to bromelain and papain

Image credits: Pixabay

Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactase, which helps break down lactose, the sugar found in milk

Image credits: Pixabay
