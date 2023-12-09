Lifestyle
Pineapple to Papaya, these 7 fruits pack digestive enzymes like bromelain and papain. Unlocking nutrients, they promote a healthy digestive journey
Bromelain helps break down protein and is found in high amounts in pineapple, especially in the stem/core
Papain, found in papaya, aids in the digestion of proteins. It is often used as a meat tenderizer due to its protein-digesting properties
Mangoes contain amylases, which help break down carbohydrates into simpler sugars
Avocado contains lipase, an enzyme that aids in the digestion of fats
Actinidain in kiwi helps break down proteins, similar to bromelain and papain
Yogurt contains lactase, which helps break down lactose, the sugar found in milk