Periwinkle Flower: How does it work as natural remedy for health

Lifestyle
Periwinkle flowers are very beneficial in problems related to the nervous system. Consuming it helps in relieving problems related to the nervous system.
You can use periwinkle flowers to relieve problems related to blood pressure. It acts as an antihypertensive agent.
You can make a face pack from periwinkle flowers which helps in reducing acne. This will give you smooth and glowing skin.
Drinking a decoction of periwinkle flowers boosts weak immunity and helps prevent infection and bacteria in the body. Drink a decoction of flowers for viral or bacterial problems.
Both the flowers and leaves of the periwinkle plant can control diabetes. You can consume it as tea or powder.
You can cut a 4-5 inch long pen and plant it anywhere in the soil. That's why they grow anywhere. You don't even need to give it much manure and water.