Peacock to Poison Dart Frog: 7 most colourful animals in the world

The world is full of animals with dazzling colors, often used for attracting mates or deterring predators. Explore seven of the most colorful creatures on the planet

Mandarinfish

Mandarinfish are among most colorful fish, with bright blue, orange, green patterns covering their bodies. Their striking colors are due to cellular pigment, making them vibrant

Peacock

The peacock’s feathers, tail adorned with eye-like patterns, make it one of most colorful birds. These feathers, used in courtship displays, shimmer with hues of blue, green

Poison Dart Frog

These tiny amphibians boast a spectrum of vivid colors, including bright blues, yellows, and reds. Their striking hues serve as a warning to predators about their toxic nature

Rainbow Lorikeet

The rainbow lorikeet is parrot with vibrant mix of colors, including blue, green, yellow, red. Native to Australia, this bird’s kaleidoscopic plumage helps it blend

Blue Morpho Butterfly

The Blue Morpho butterfly’s wings are a stunning iridescent blue, making it one of the most striking butterflies. It is native to Central and South America

Flame Angelfish

Flame angelfish are small yet striking marine creatures, characterized by bright red bodies with vertical black stripes and electric blue accents on their fins

Chameleon

Chameleons are renowned for their ability to change colors, often displaying a range of vivid hues like greens, yellows, and reds

