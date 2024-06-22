Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 house plants that help with Lung health

Lifestyle
Houseplants enhance aesthetics, improve lung health by purifying air, increasing humidity, and releasing oxygen. Discover plants that contribute to better respiratory well-being
Filters airborne mold spores and VOCs, making it beneficial for respiratory health
Releases oxygen at night, enhancing air quality and potentially aiding respiratory conditions
Efficiently removes toxins like formaldehyde and xylene, improving air quality
Converts CO2 into oxygen at night, purifying indoor air and promoting easier breathing
Acts as a natural air humidifier, alleviating dry air discomfort and supporting respiratory function
Releases decongestant vapors that ease respiratory discomfort and promote clearer breathing
Filters indoor pollutants, enhancing air quality and creating a healthier indoor environment for respiratory wellness