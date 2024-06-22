Lifestyle

Peace Lily to Pothos: 7 house plants that help with Lung health

Houseplants enhance aesthetics, improve lung health by purifying air, increasing humidity, and releasing oxygen. Discover plants that contribute to better respiratory well-being

Image credits: Pixabay

Peace Lily

Filters airborne mold spores and VOCs, making it beneficial for respiratory health

Image credits: Pixabay

Aloe Vera

Releases oxygen at night, enhancing air quality and potentially aiding respiratory conditions

Image credits: Freepik

Spider Plant

Efficiently removes toxins like formaldehyde and xylene, improving air quality

Image credits: Freepik

Snake Plant

Converts CO2 into oxygen at night, purifying indoor air and promoting easier breathing

Image credits: Freepik

Boston Fern

Acts as a natural air humidifier, alleviating dry air discomfort and supporting respiratory function

Image credits: Freepik

Eucalyptus

Releases decongestant vapors that ease respiratory discomfort and promote clearer breathing

Image credits: Freepik

Pothos

Filters indoor pollutants, enhancing air quality and creating a healthier indoor environment for respiratory wellness

Image credits: Pixabay
