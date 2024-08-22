Lifestyle

Peace Lily to Aloe Vera-7 plants that bring money and good luck

Here are seven plants often associated with attracting wealth and positive energy.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Known for its air-purifying qualities, the peace lily is also believed to bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to a household.

Money Tree (Pachira aquatica)

Known for its braided trunk and lush foliage, it's believed to bring good luck and prosperity.

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

This plant is often associated with good luck and is believed to bring positive energy, especially when given as a gift.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Commonly known as the "money plant" or "money tree," it's believed to bring financial success and prosperity.
 

Orchids

Symbolizing love, luxury, and beauty, orchids are often used to attract positive energy and good fortune.

Aloe Vera

Besides its medicinal properties, aloe vera is believed to bring good luck and ward off negative energy when placed in the home.

Basil (Ocimum basilicum)

Besides culinary uses, basil is considered auspicious in many cultures and is believed to attract wealth and happiness.

