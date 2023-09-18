Lifestyle

Pav Bhaji to Vada Pav-7 popular street food in Mumbai

Mumbai is famous for its diverse and delicious street food. Here are seven popular street foods you must try when visiting the city.

Vada Pav

Referred to as Mumbai's burger, vada pav consists of a spicy potato patty sandwiched between a pav. It's usually served with chutneys and fried green chillies for an extra kick.

Pav Bhaji

Pav bhaji is a spicy mashed vegetable curry served with buttered pav (bun). It's typically garnished with chopped onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.

Pani Puri/Golgappa

Golgappa is a popular street food made with a round and hollow puri from semolina filled with chickpeas, veggies, tamarind and green chutney.

Bhel Puri

Bhel puri is a popular street snack made from puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tamarind chutney, and spices. It's tangy, spicy, and incredibly flavorful.

Kheema Pav

Kheema pav is a spicy minced meat curry served with pav. It's a flavorful and satisfying street food option for meat lovers.

Misal Pav

Misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted moth beans or lentils, garnished with farsan (crispy fried snacks), and served with pav. It's a popular breakfast dish in Mumbai.

Sev Puri

Sev puri is another variation of the chaat family. It features flat, crispy puris topped with diced potatoes, onions, chutneys, and a generous amount of sev.

