Passport-Free Travel: 3 Individuals exempt from this rule? Check here

Lifestyle
The history of passports is over 100 years old. A passport is essential for any person to travel from one country to another, from common citizen to president/prime minister
But there are 3 individuals in the whole world who do not need to show a passport to travel to any country. Know who these 3 individuals are who never need a passport
There are only three individuals in world who do not need to show passport. These 3 individuals are:
While Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she also had the privilege of traveling without a passport. After her demise, this right was granted to the King of the United Kingdom
After death of Queen Elizabeth, King of the United Kingdom's secretary sent message to all countries that the King should be allowed to travel without passport due to his position
The Emperor and Empress of Japan have also received similar privileges. They can travel to any country in the world without a passport, which is not possible for ordinary citizens
More than 8 billion people live in over 200 countries of the world, but only these three individuals have the exemption to travel without a passport
These three individuals receive special honor and hospitality in every country during their travels. Their passports are not checked, and they get free access everywhere
While it is mandatory for everyone else to show a passport for travel, this rule does not apply to these three individuals. It is a symbol of their high position and privilege