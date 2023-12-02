Oranges to Apples: 7 fruits best for Winters

Lifestyle
Winter fruits like oranges, apples, pomegranates, grapes, kiwi, bananas, and cranberries offer a blend of flavors and essential nutrients
Fresh cranberries are often associated with the holiday season and are available in winter. They are known for their tart flavor and are commonly used in cakes
While bananas are available year-round, they are a versatile and convenient fruit to include in your winter diet
Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit that is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and dietary fiber. It adds a tropical and tart flavor to your winter fruit selection
Grapes, both red and green, are typically available in winter. They are a convenient and tasty snack, packed with vitamins and antioxidants
Pomegranates are in season during the winter months and are known for their juicy, ruby-red arils. They are high in antioxidants
Apples are widely available in winter and come in a variety of types. They are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants
Rich in vitamin C, oranges are a great choice for boosting your immune system during the cold season