Lifestyle

Olive to Almond: 7 essential oils for lustrous hair in winters

Elevate your winter hair care routine with the 7 best oils for luscious locks. From olive to almond, discover nature's remedies for a vibrant mane.

Image credits: FreePik

Avocado Oil

Packed with nutrients, it repairs and rejuvenates damaged hair. Apply as a pre-shampoo treatment for a winter rescue mission.

Image credits: Pexels

Castor Oil

Boosts hair growth and thickness. Apply a small amount to the roots and massage for a revitalizing treatment that promotes scalp health.

Image credits: FreePik

Jojoba Oil

Mimicking the scalp's natural oils, it balances moisture levels. Use as a leave-in treatment to combat dryness and static in winter.

Image credits: FreePik

Argan Oil

Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it restores shine and softness. Ideal for taming frizz and combating winter-induced hair damage.

Image credits: Pexels

Olive Oil

Deeply moisturizing, it strengthens hair and prevents breakage. Massage warm olive oil into your scalp for a spa-like treatment.

Image credits: FreePik

Almond Oil

Lightweight yet powerful, it hydrates without weighing hair down. Perfect for maintaining a healthy scalp during the colder months

Image credits: Getty

Coconut Oil

A winter staple, it nourishes and protects, preventing dryness and split ends. Apply overnight for maximum benefits.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One