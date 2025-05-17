English

7 Elegant Suit Styles Inspired by Nushrat Bharucha

lifestyle May 17 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
Flared Palazzo Peplum Kurta-Set

Every lady has 2-4 plain or monochrome suits in her collection. For different styling, you can style it repeatedly in a new way with different contrast designer dupattas.
Image credits: instagram
Boho Style Kurta Set

You should also have a boho style white suit like this. With thread work, you can wear multiple palazzos in different colors. This will give you a new and trendy look.
Image credits: instagram
Chikankari Thread Work Peplum Kurta Set

We often wear peplum kurtis with jeans. But you can also style it with flared sharara or gharara. This combo will give you a very subtle and elegant look.
Image credits: instagram
Stone Dot Long Kurti Set

Style this stone dot long kurta set in new ways by pairing it with contrast designer pants. Repeat the look with variations for a classy, sober, and fresh appeal.

Image credits: instagram
Dhoti Style Zari Work Kurta-Set

In zari work, you can take this type of dhoti style zari work kurta-set. You can wear it without a dupatta with matching plain palazzo, pants or dhoti for a simple and new look.
Image credits: instagram
Anarkali White Kurta Set

Every woman should own 2-4 plain or monochrome suits. A simple, elegant white Anarkali kurta set like this adds a cool, graceful touch to your collection and look.

Image credits: instagram
Plain Kurta-Palazzo Set

You can choose this type of plain kurta-palazzo set in silk or chiffon fabric. Such monochrome patterns always look very classy on every girl. You won't need a dupatta with this.
Image credits: instagram

