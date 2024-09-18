Nita Ambani’s fitness and skincare regimen REVEALED

Lifestyle
Despite her demanding schedule in the business world, Nita Ambani prioritizes her health.
Even at 60, Nita Ambani's radiant skin and fit physique inspire young women today.
Nita Ambani maintains her beauty and health with a balanced diet and daily exercise.
Did you know? Nita Ambani practices yoga regularly, which not only keeps her fit but also enhances her mental well-being.
Nita Ambani regularly engages in various exercises in addition to yoga.
Nita Ambani includes nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in her regular diet. She avoids processed foods entirely.
Nita Ambani makes it a point to go for a walk every day, no matter how busy she is.
Beetroot juice is one of her fitness and beauty secrets. She drinks it once or twice a day, along with her breakfast. This juice is rich in essential nutrients and low in calories.
Also high in vitamins and minerals. It also contains vitamin C, iron, magnesium. It is also very helpful in improving skin health. The antioxidants in it help keep skin youthful.
Regular consumption of beetroot juice improves skin health. Vitamin C in beetroot helps in collagen production.