Nita Ambani’s fitness and skincare regimen REVEALED

Nita Ambani's Health Secret

Despite her demanding schedule in the business world, Nita Ambani prioritizes her health. 

Radiant skin at 60

Even at 60, Nita Ambani's radiant skin and fit physique inspire young women today.
 

Diet and exercise

Nita Ambani maintains her beauty and health with a balanced diet and daily exercise. 
 

Yoga Practice

Did you know? Nita Ambani practices yoga regularly, which not only keeps her fit but also enhances her mental well-being. 

Different exercises

Nita Ambani regularly engages in various exercises in addition to yoga. 

What's her diet?

Nita Ambani includes nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds in her regular diet. She avoids processed foods entirely. 

Goes for walk

Nita Ambani makes it a point to go for a walk every day, no matter how busy she is. 

Beetroot juice...

Beetroot juice is one of her fitness and beauty secrets. She drinks it once or twice a day, along with her breakfast. This juice is rich in essential nutrients and low in calories.

Beetroot Juice

Also high in vitamins and minerals. It also contains vitamin C, iron, magnesium. It is also very helpful in improving skin health. The antioxidants in it help keep skin youthful.

Beetroot Juice

Regular consumption of beetroot juice improves skin health. Vitamin C in beetroot helps in collagen production. 

