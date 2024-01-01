New Year 2024: 6 instant decor ideas for your home

Lifestyle
Mr. Jenis Makwana, Head of the Design & Innovation Lab at Bonito Designs suggests transforming space by introducing wall makeover with a bold, contrasting paint color in key areas.
Elevate your kitchen's visual appeal by decluttering countertops, meticulously cleaning appliances, and polishing chrome fixtures.
Create a refined bedroom sanctuary with crisp linens, fluffed pillows, and a draped throw. You can also change the paintings in the room and add some murals.
Opt for discreet storage ottomans over traditional coffee tables, seamlessly blending style with functionality for an organized living space.
Optimize the use of mirrors to create the illusion of a larger, brighter space. Choose decorative mirrors that align with your style and position them to reflect light effectively.
Revamp your bathroom with folded towels, refreshed or a new bathmat, and scented diffusers. Consider vibrant patterns for shower curtains to evoke a sense of rejuvenation.