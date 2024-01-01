Lifestyle

New Year 2024: 6 instant decor ideas for your home

Image credits: freepik

Accent Wall Makeover

Mr. Jenis Makwana, Head of the Design & Innovation Lab at Bonito Designs suggests transforming space by introducing wall makeover with a bold, contrasting paint color in key areas. 

Image credits: PR

Gleaming Kitchen

Elevate your kitchen's visual appeal by decluttering countertops, meticulously cleaning appliances, and polishing chrome fixtures. 

Image credits: PR

Tranquil Bedroom Retreat

Create a refined bedroom sanctuary with crisp linens, fluffed pillows, and a draped throw. You can also change the paintings in the room and add some murals. 

Image credits: PR

Hidden Storage Cabinets/Styling

Opt for discreet storage ottomans over traditional coffee tables, seamlessly blending style with functionality for an organized living space.

Image credits: freepik

Mirror Magic

Optimize the use of mirrors to create the illusion of a larger, brighter space. Choose decorative mirrors that align with your style and position them to reflect light effectively.

Image credits: freepik

Revived Bathroom

Revamp your bathroom with folded towels, refreshed or a new bathmat, and scented diffusers. Consider vibrant patterns for shower curtains to evoke a sense of rejuvenation.

Image credits: freepik
