Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration

Thick-skinned fruits are known for their durability and nutrient-rich profiles. Their tough outer layer protects the inner flesh, preserving freshness and flavor

Image credits: Pixabay

Watermelon

Watermelon has a thick, green rind that shields its juicy, red interior. This thick skin helps the fruit stay fresh longer and makes it ideal for outdoor activities

Image credits: Getty

Pineapple

Pineapple is renowned for its tough, spiky outer layer that protects its sweet, tangy flesh. This thick skin helps preserve the fruit's freshness and flavor

Image credits: Getty

Pomegranate

Pomegranates have a thick, leathery skin that protects the juicy seeds inside. This skin ensures the fruit's long shelf life and keeps the seeds fresh and juicy

Image credits: Getty

Orange

Oranges encased in a thick, pebbly skin that is easy to peel. This protective layer helps retain the fruit's moisture and flavour

Image credits: Getty

Banana

Bananas are encased in a thick, yellow peel that protects the fruit's soft, sweet interior. The peel is easy to remove, and it also serves as a natural wrapper

Image credits: Getty

Avocado

Avocados have a thick, rough skin that shields their creamy, nutrient-rich flesh. The skin's toughness ensures the fruit stays fresh and intact

Image credits: freepik

Durian

Durian is known for its thick, spiky shell that protects the creamy, aromatic flesh inside

Image credits: Pixabay
