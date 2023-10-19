Lifestyle

7 tips to keep acidity at bay during fasting

1. Stay Hydrated:

Drink ample water and herbal teas to maintain proper hydration and aid digestion.

2. Small Frequent Meals:

Instead of large meals, opt for small, balanced snacks throughout the day to prevent overeating.

3. Avoid Fried Foods:

Limit deep-fried items like pakoras and replace them with roasted or boiled alternatives.

4. Include Fiber-Rich Foods:

Incorporate fiber-rich foods like fruits and vegetables to promote healthy digestion.

5. Yogurt and Lassi:

Probiotic-rich yogurt and lassi can aid digestion and prevent acidity.

6. Avoid Caffeine and Carbonated Drinks:

These beverages can trigger acidity, so steer clear of them.

7. Herbal Remedies:

Ginger, cumin, and fennel seeds are known for their digestive properties. Include them in your fasting diet.

