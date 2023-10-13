Lifestyle
Marigolds are a symbol of devotion and are widely used in Navratri decorations. The vibrant orange and yellow hues represent the spirit of the festival.
Tulsi is a sacred plant in Hinduism and is often planted in households for its spiritual significance. It's believed to bring blessings and positive energy.
Roses are versatile flowers that can be used in various colors for Navratri decorations. They symbolize love and devotion to the goddess.
The neem tree is valued for its medicinal properties and is associated with protection from negative influences.
Betel leaves are used in various religious ceremonies during Navratri. They symbolize purity and offering.
The lotus symbolizes purity and enlightenment. Its beautiful, serene appearance adds an aura of divinity to Navratri decorations.
The banana plant is considered auspicious and signifies fertility and prosperity. It's often used in Navratri ceremonies.