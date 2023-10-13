Lifestyle

Navratri 2023: 7 auspicious plants & flowers for festival

Image credits: Getty

1. Marigold (Genda):

Marigolds are a symbol of devotion and are widely used in Navratri decorations. The vibrant orange and yellow hues represent the spirit of the festival.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Tulsi (Holy Basil):

Tulsi is a sacred plant in Hinduism and is often planted in households for its spiritual significance. It's believed to bring blessings and positive energy.

Image credits: freepik

3. Rose (Gulab):

Roses are versatile flowers that can be used in various colors for Navratri decorations. They symbolize love and devotion to the goddess.

Image credits: pexels

4. Neem Tree (Azadirachta indica):

The neem tree is valued for its medicinal properties and is associated with protection from negative influences.

Image credits: pexels

5. Betel Leaf (Paan Patta):

Betel leaves are used in various religious ceremonies during Navratri. They symbolize purity and offering.

Image credits: Getty

6. Lotus (Kamal):

The lotus symbolizes purity and enlightenment. Its beautiful, serene appearance adds an aura of divinity to Navratri decorations.

Image credits: Getty

7. Banana Plant (Kela Ke Ped):

The banana plant is considered auspicious and signifies fertility and prosperity. It's often used in Navratri ceremonies.

Image credits: Getty
