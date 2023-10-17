Lifestyle

Navratri 2023: 7 products for an instant glow during Durga Puja

We've compiled a list of beauty items that are a must-have in your skincare regimen during Navratri. Here are seven beauty products that can provide an instant glow to your skin.

Image credits: our own

Exfoliating Scrub

An exfoliating scrub can help remove dead skin cells, revealing fresher and more radiant skin. This can give you an instant glow and improve the texture of your skin.

Image credits: Pexels

Liquid Illuminator

This product can be mixed with your foundation or applied directly to the high points of your face to give your skin a luminous and dewy finish. It provides a boost of radiance.

Image credits: our own

Sheet Masks

Sheet masks are soaked in potent serums that instantly boost your skin radiance. They're quick and easy to use, making them an excellent option for a last-minute glow.

Image credits: our own

Rosewater or Hydrating Mist

A mist can refresh your skin and provide an instant boost of hydration, giving your complexion a radiant glow. Look for mists with ingredients like rosewater or hyaluronic acid.

Image credits: our own

Highlighter

A highlighter adds luminosity to specific areas of the face. Apply it to your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose, for a beautiful glow.

Image credits: our own

Tinted Moisturizer or BB Cream

These products provide light coverage while adding a healthy, dewy finish to your skin. They can help even out your complexion and give you a natural glow.

Image credits: our own

Setting Spray with Illuminating Particles

A setting spray with light-reflecting particles can be misted over your finished makeup look to set it in place while adding a subtle glow.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One