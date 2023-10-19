Lifestyle

Navratri 2023-7 places to enjoy Ramleela in Delhi NCR

Ramleela, a reenactment of the life and story of Lord Rama, is a popular cultural event in Delhi-NCR during the festival of Dussehra. 

Image credits: our own

Shriram Leela Ground, Noida

This ground in Noida is known for its elaborate Ramleela performances, complete with vibrant costumes, impressive sets, and cultural events.

Image credits: our own

Dussehra Ground, Dwarka, Delhi

The Dussehra Ground in Dwarka hosts a lively Ramleela performance every year, drawing many devotees and spectators.

Image credits: our own

Noida Stadium, Noida

The Noida Stadium hosts a well-organized Ramleela event with professional actors, grand sets, and a festive atmosphere. It's a popular choice for families in Noida.

Image credits: our own

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Delhi

Located near Mandi House in central Delhi, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra is renowned for its artistic and traditional Ramleela performances.

Image credits: our own

Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, Red Fort Ground, Delhi

Another famous Ramleela performance occurs at the Red Fort Ground, organized by the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee. It is known for its vibrant performances and impressive sets.

Image credits: our own

Lal Quila Maidan, Ghaziabad

The Lal Quila Maidan in Ghaziabad, across the border from Delhi, hosts a lively Ramleela with professional actors, elaborate sets, and cultural performances.

Image credits: our own

Red Fort, Delhi

The Ramleela ground near Red Fort in Old Delhi hosts one of the city's most famous and elaborate performances. The grandeur of the venue and the skilled actors make it a must-see.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One