Navratri 2023: 7 irresistible snack ideas you'll love

Image credits: Freepik

1. Sabudana Khichdi:

Sabudana (sago) cooked with peanuts, cumin, and mild spices is a classic fasting dish. It's easy to make and incredibly satisfying.

Image credits: Getty

2. Makhana:

Roasted makhana is a crunchy and healthy snack. Season them with sendha namak (rock salt) and spices for an extra kick.

Image credits: our own

3. Fruit Chaat:

A colorful and refreshing fruit salad with a sprinkle of sendha namak and a dash of lemon juice is a perfect Navratri snack.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Sweet Potato Fries:

Slice sweet potatoes into fries, season with sendha namak, and bake until crispy. A healthy and delicious treat.

Image credits: Getty

5. Singhara (Water Chestnut) Kebabs:

Blend singhara flour with spices, shape into kebabs, and shallow fry for a unique and delightful Navratri snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

6. Rock Salted Roasted Nuts:

Almonds, cashews, and walnuts roasted with a pinch of rock salt make for a protein-rich and nutritious snack.

Image credits: Getty

7. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Dosa:

Kuttu flour can be used to make crispy dosas. Pair them with aloo ki sabzi or chutney for a fulfilling snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
