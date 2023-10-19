Navratri 2023: 7 irresistible snack ideas you'll love

Lifestyle
Sabudana (sago) cooked with peanuts, cumin, and mild spices is a classic fasting dish. It's easy to make and incredibly satisfying.
Roasted makhana is a crunchy and healthy snack. Season them with sendha namak (rock salt) and spices for an extra kick.
A colorful and refreshing fruit salad with a sprinkle of sendha namak and a dash of lemon juice is a perfect Navratri snack.
Slice sweet potatoes into fries, season with sendha namak, and bake until crispy. A healthy and delicious treat.
Blend singhara flour with spices, shape into kebabs, and shallow fry for a unique and delightful Navratri snack.
Almonds, cashews, and walnuts roasted with a pinch of rock salt make for a protein-rich and nutritious snack.
Kuttu flour can be used to make crispy dosas. Pair them with aloo ki sabzi or chutney for a fulfilling snack.