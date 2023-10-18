Lifestyle

Navratri 2023: 5 delicious potato dishes for fasting

Navratri fasting calls for grain-free, veg-only meals. Potatoes are a versatile savior! Discover 5 easy potato dishes to relish during this festive season.

Potato Peanut Patties

To make potato peanut patties, mash potatoes, mix with crushed peanuts, spices, and form patties. Fry until golden for a crispy, savory snack!

Vrat Aloo Jeera

Simplicity at its best! Aloo Jeera features boiled potatoes seasoned with cumin seeds, making it a delightful fasting option.

Sweet Potato Halwa

To make sweet potato halwa, boil and mash sweet potatoes, sauté with ghee, add sugar, cardamom, and cook until it thickens. Garnish with nuts!

Aloo Tamatar Curry

This tangy potato-tomato curry is a savory treat, and you can pair it with sama rice or kuttu puris for a complete meal. 

Potato Sabudana Khichdi

A popular fasting dish, this khichdi combines potatoes and sabudana (sago) with aromatic spices for a quick and flavorful meal.

