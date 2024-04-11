Lifestyle

National Pet Day: 6 mandatory vaccines to give your pets

Rabies Vaccine

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is usually transmitted through the bite of an infected animal.

Canine Distemper Vaccine

This vaccine is essential for dogs as distemper is a highly contagious and potentially fatal viral disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.

Canine Parvovirus Vaccine

Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies. It can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms and can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Canine Adenovirus Vaccine (Adenovirus-2)

This vaccine protects against infectious canine hepatitis, which is caused by canine adenovirus-1. It also helps protect against adenovirus-2, the respiratory disease in dogs.

Feline Herpesvirus and Calicivirus Vaccine (FVRCP Vaccine)

This vaccine is often referred to as the distemper vaccine for cats. It protects against three serious infections: feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia.

Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) Vaccine

FeLV is a contagious virus that can cause a range of health problems in cats, including anemia, cancer, and immune system suppression. 

