National Pet Day: 6 mandatory vaccines to give your pets

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is usually transmitted through the bite of an infected animal.
This vaccine is essential for dogs as distemper is a highly contagious and potentially fatal viral disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems.
Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral illness that affects dogs, particularly puppies. It can lead to severe gastrointestinal symptoms and can be fatal if not treated promptly.
This vaccine protects against infectious canine hepatitis, which is caused by canine adenovirus-1. It also helps protect against adenovirus-2, the respiratory disease in dogs.
This vaccine is often referred to as the distemper vaccine for cats. It protects against three serious infections: feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia.
FeLV is a contagious virus that can cause a range of health problems in cats, including anemia, cancer, and immune system suppression.