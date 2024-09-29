Lifestyle
There are shopping markets on the street near Regal Cinema in Colaba. Here you will find a treasure trove of junk jewellery, stylish kurtas and antiques.
Lokhandwala is a shopper's paradise, with numerous shops and boutiques. There is a mix of well-known brands, labels and street shopping.
If Sarojini and Lajpat are for Delhi, the same is Linking Road and Hill Road for Mumbai. Here you can easily buy clothes, shoes and accessories for less than Rs 1,000.
Natraj Market in Malad is a popular point for locals, which is like Linking Road. This market is famous for clothes and shoes. Also there are many bridal boutiques here.
This market is divided into three sections: Elco Market, Street Shops and Sona Shopping Center. A lot of fashionable clothes and handicraft items are found here.