Lifestyle

Mumbai Street Markets for Trendy Clothes

Colaba Causeway

There are shopping markets on the street near Regal Cinema in Colaba. Here you will find a treasure trove of junk jewellery, stylish kurtas and antiques. 

Andheri Lokhandwala

Lokhandwala is a shopper's paradise, with numerous shops and boutiques. There is a mix of well-known brands, labels and street shopping. 

Linking Road

If Sarojini and Lajpat are for Delhi, the same is Linking Road and Hill Road for Mumbai. Here you can easily buy clothes, shoes and accessories for less than Rs 1,000. 

Natraj Market

Natraj Market in Malad is a popular point for locals, which is like Linking Road. This market is famous for clothes and shoes. Also there are many bridal boutiques here.

Hill Road, Bandra

This market is divided into three sections: Elco Market, Street Shops and Sona Shopping Center. A lot of fashionable clothes and handicraft items are found here.

