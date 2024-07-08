Lifestyle

Mumbai rains: 7 popular street food to enjoy during monsoon

Here are seven popular street foods to enjoy during the rains.

Vada Pav

Vada Pav, the Indian burger, is a spicy potato fry sandwiched between a bread (pav) and chutneys. Its warmth and spice make it a comfort dish in the cold monsoon rains.

Kanda Bhajiya (Onion Fritters)

Thinly sliced onions deep-fried in seasoned gramme flour batter till golden brown. Kanda bhajiya is crispy and tasty, best served fresh from the frying pan with chai.

Pav Bhaji

Pav bhaji is a street food dish from India consisting of a thick and spicy vegetable curry served with a soft bread roll.

Pakoras (Fritters)

Spicy gramme flour battered onions, potatoes, and spinach deep-fried till crispy. Hot, crispy pakoras with mint chutney or tamarind sauce are great for rainy days.

Jalebi

These spiralled golden treats are enjoyed across the world. Jalebis are deep-fried to get their beautiful golden tone and soaked in a sugary syrup to get their signature flavour. 

Misal Pav

Spicy sprouting lentil curry with farsan, onions, and coriander on pav. This spicy misal pav is perfect for warming yourself during monsoon showers.

Bhutta (Roasted Corn)

Corn on the cob grilled over an open flame and sprinkled with salt, chilli powder and lemon. The acidic spice and smokiness are monsoon favourites, especially on beaches.

