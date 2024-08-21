Mount Kailash to Uluru: 7 SACRED mountains with religious significance

Lifestyle
Sacred mountains are revered worldwide for spiritual significance. These peaks, from Mt. Kailaish to Uluru, symbolize connection between heaven, earth, inspiring devotion
Mount Kailash is considered the holiest mountain in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon. Its remote peak is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva
Mount Fuji, Japan's highest peak, is a sacred symbol in Shintoism and Buddhism. Revered for its majestic beauty, it has inspired countless works of art
Mount Sinai is revered in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam as the site where Moses received the Ten Commandments. This rugged mountain in the Sinai Peninsula draws pilgrims
Mount Olympus, the highest mountain in Greece, was considered the home of the twelve Olympian gods in ancient Greek mythology. This majestic peak has long inspired reverence
Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is a massive sandstone monolith in Australia's Northern Territory. Sacred to the Anangu people, it holds deep spiritual significance
Machu Picchu, set high in the Andes Mountains, is not only a historical wonder but also a sacred site for the Inca civilization
Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, is revered by the Chaga people and is considered a spiritual gateway. The snow-capped summit and diverse ecosystems attract adventurers