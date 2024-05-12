Lifestyle

Mother's Day 2024: 7 books to gift mother's this special day

Discover the perfect Mother's Day gift with our selection of seven diverse and captivating books sure to warm her heart and inspire. Happy reading!

Becoming by Michelle Obama

A memoir that provides an intimate and inspiring look into the life of one of the most influential women of our time

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

captivating novel that combines mystery, romance, and coming-of-age themes set against the backdrop of the North Carolina marshes

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

This historical fiction novel tells the story of two sisters in France during World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation

Educated by Tara Westover

A memoir that chronicles the author's journey from growing up in a strict and isolated Idaho family to ultimately earning a PhD from Cambridge University

The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan

A classic novel that explores the complex relationships between four Chinese immigrant mothers and their American-born daughters

Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear" by Elizabeth Gilbert

This inspirational book offers insights and advice on how to embrace creativity and pursue your passions fearlessly

The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin

In this engaging memoir, the author embarks on a year-long quest to increase her happiness by making small, manageable changes to her daily life

