Monsoon Hair Care: 7 tips to keep hair healthy during the rainy months

Lifestyle
Welcome to Monsoon Hair Care! Embrace expert tips to shield your hair from the rainy season's havoc. Keep your locks luscious and frizz-free
Frequent washing removes dirt and excess oil, preventing scalp issues
Use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to combat frizz and maintain hair's natural moisture
Apply a leave-in conditioner or serum to lock in moisture and protect against frizz
Embrace natural drying methods to prevent further moisture loss and damage
Frequent trims prevent split ends, keeping hair healthy and manageable
Opt for braids, buns, or ponytails to minimize exposure to moisture and humidity
Use hats or scarves to shield hair from rain and humidity, preserving your style and health