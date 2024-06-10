 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Monsoon Hair Care: 7 tips to keep hair healthy during the rainy months

Welcome to Monsoon Hair Care! Embrace expert tips to shield your hair from the rainy season's havoc. Keep your locks luscious and frizz-free

Image credits: Pixabay

Keep it Clean

Frequent washing removes dirt and excess oil, preventing scalp issues

Hydrate

Use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner to combat frizz and maintain hair's natural moisture

Shield from Humidity

Apply a leave-in conditioner or serum to lock in moisture and protect against frizz

Avoid Heat Styling

Embrace natural drying methods to prevent further moisture loss and damage

Trim Regularly

Frequent trims prevent split ends, keeping hair healthy and manageable

Protective Styles

Opt for braids, buns, or ponytails to minimize exposure to moisture and humidity

Cover Up

Use hats or scarves to shield hair from rain and humidity, preserving your style and health

