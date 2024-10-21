Lifestyle

How to bathe your baby safely during Monsoon?

Monsoon baby care

During monsoons, damp clothes can cause skin infections. So, it's important to take extra precautions to protect babies from infection.
 

Baby care tips

You can bathe your baby daily. However, ensure the baby's clothes are always dry.
 

Lukewarm water

Use lukewarm water to bathe your baby, adding a little antiseptic solution.
 

Ensuring safety

Before mixing the solution in water, do a patch test on the skin and ensure its safety before adding water. Make sure it doesn't get into the baby's eyes.
 

Monsoon baby care

If you use a tub, don't let babies stay in it for too long during monsoon.
 

Baby care essentials

After bathing, dress the baby in dry clothes.

Diaper tips

Use high-quality, rash-free diapers. Using cloth diapers can also be gentle on the baby's skin.
 

