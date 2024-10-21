Lifestyle
During monsoons, damp clothes can cause skin infections. So, it's important to take extra precautions to protect babies from infection.
You can bathe your baby daily. However, ensure the baby's clothes are always dry.
Use lukewarm water to bathe your baby, adding a little antiseptic solution.
Before mixing the solution in water, do a patch test on the skin and ensure its safety before adding water. Make sure it doesn't get into the baby's eyes.
If you use a tub, don't let babies stay in it for too long during monsoon.
After bathing, dress the baby in dry clothes.
Use high-quality, rash-free diapers. Using cloth diapers can also be gentle on the baby's skin.