Swap the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a peanut butter and sliced banana sandwich. Use whole-grain bread for added fiber and nutrients.
Prepare mini quiches with a mixture of beaten eggs, diced veggies, and grated cheese. Pour the mixture into muffin tins and bake until set.
Spread hummus on whole-grain wraps and add sliced cucumbers, shredded carrots, and baby spinach. Roll up the wraps and slice them into smaller rolls.
Cook whole-grain pasta and toss it with cooked, diced chicken, cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers, and a light vinaigrette dressing.
Make a chickpea salad with cooked chickpeas, diced bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and a light lemon vinaigrette dressing. They are an excellent source of protein and fiber.