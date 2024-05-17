Midnight Sun! 7 places where the sun NEVER sets

Lifestyle
Explore the captivating phenomenon of perpetual daylight in 7 remarkable locations worldwide, where the sun never sets during the summer solstice
Located above the Arctic Circle, Longyearbyen experiences continuous daylight for several weeks during the summer months
Another Norwegian city above the Arctic Circle where the sun doesn't set for a period during the summer solstice
Being situated at a high latitude in Alaska, Barrow experiences polar day during the summer solstice
Iceland's capital, although not within the Arctic Circle, experiences very long days during the summer months, with the sun often not setting fully
As one of Russia's largest cities north of the Arctic Circle, Murmansk experiences polar day during the summer months
Another Arctic Circle city where the sun does not set for a period during the summer solstice
Located in the northernmost part of Sweden, Kiruna experiences the phenomenon of the midnight sun during the summer months