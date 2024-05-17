Lifestyle

Midnight Sun! 7 places where the sun NEVER sets

Explore the captivating phenomenon of perpetual daylight in 7 remarkable locations worldwide, where the sun never sets during the summer solstice

Image credits: Pixabay

Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway

Located above the Arctic Circle, Longyearbyen experiences continuous daylight for several weeks during the summer months

Image credits: Pixabay

Tromsø, Norway

Another Norwegian city above the Arctic Circle where the sun doesn't set for a period during the summer solstice

Image credits: Pixabay

Barrow (Utqiaġvik), Alaska, USA

Being situated at a high latitude in Alaska, Barrow experiences polar day during the summer solstice

Image credits: Pixabay

Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland's capital, although not within the Arctic Circle, experiences very long days during the summer months, with the sun often not setting fully

Image credits: Pixabay

Murmansk, Russia

As one of Russia's largest cities north of the Arctic Circle, Murmansk experiences polar day during the summer months

Image credits: Pixabay

Uummannaq, Greenland

Another Arctic Circle city where the sun does not set for a period during the summer solstice

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiruna, Sweden

Located in the northernmost part of Sweden, Kiruna experiences the phenomenon of the midnight sun during the summer months

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One