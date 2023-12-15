Miami to Phuket- 7 beaches to celebrate New Years

Lifestyle
Renowned for its epic New Year's Eve party, known as Reveillon, where millions gather in white attire, enjoy live music, fireworks, and traditional offerings to the sea goddess.
Known for its vibrant nightlife, South Beach hosts lively New Year's parties, with clubs, bars, and restaurants offering special events and fireworks along the shoreline.
Goa's beaches, including Anjuna, host lively beach parties with music, dancing, bonfires, and fireworks, attracting both locals and tourists for a vibrant New Year's celebration.
Witness the iconic fireworks display over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, while enjoying parties and celebrations along the shoreline.
Known for its bohemian vibes, Tulum's beaches host beachside parties and events with DJs, live music, and a fantastic atmosphere for welcoming the New Year.
Barcelona's beaches offer a unique setting for New Year's celebrations, with beachfront parties, fireworks, and the tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight for good luck.
Experience beach parties, live music, and fireworks along the stunning coastline of Patong Beach, offering a mix of traditional Thai celebrations and international festivities.