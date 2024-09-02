Lifestyle

Mercury: Planet farthest from Sun on THIS day in September

Mercury's greatest elongation will be on September 5, 2024. During this event, Mercury will be positioned 18 degrees from the sun in the morning sky

Visibility for Northern Hemisphere

This elongation provides the best viewing opportunity for the Northern Hemisphere. Due to the angle of the ecliptic, Mercury will appear higher in the sky

Viewing Mercury

To observe Mercury, look in the direction of the sunrise as the sky begins to lighten. On the morning of its greatest elongation, Mercury will be visible alongside Mars and Jupiter

Apparent Brightness

At greatest elongation, Mercury will shine at a magnitude of -0.3. As it continues to move away from the sunrise, it will become slightly brighter and more noticeable

Telescope Observation

Through a telescope, Mercury will appear as a crescent, 49% illuminated, and 7.07 arcseconds in diameter around September 5

Post-Elongation Observations

After September 5, Mercury will brighten further as it continues its orbit. By the end of the month, it will reach a magnitude of around -1

