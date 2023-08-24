Marriage Story to Thappad: 7 MUST watch movies on divorce

Lifestyle
Cinema has a way of portraying concepts in a very unique approach. Here are 7 movies about divorce, with a distinct treatment of marriage and seperation.
It was released in 2019 and is a heart-breaking movie. It focuses on how crucial divorce is for certain relationships and how painful it can be.
This American drama film was released in 1979. It deals with the concept of divorce and the custody battle, from the adult point of view.
It is a Malayalam movie that does not deal entirely with the subject of divorce but shows the exact image of a toxic marriage. In the end, the partners go their separate ways.
This movie was ground-breaking and dealt with the topics of divorce, suppression of women, and how women suffer in patriarchal marriages.
This 2011 movie starring Steve Carrell represents him as Cal who has separated from his wife. It shows how he grows out of his divorce and tries to meet new women.
The film takes a dramatic turn when the husband hits his wife and tries to normalise it. It deals with how society puts a weightage on reasons for which people get divorced.
It deals with the aftermath of a person who went through divorce and the ways in which he regains his life. Joaquin Phoenix was exceptional in the movie.