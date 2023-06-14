Lifestyle

How to make Mango Kulfi at home?

This Mango Kulfi recipe is quick and easy one. You just need milk, sweetened condensed milk, cream and sweet tasting mangoes.

Image credits: Freepik

Mango Kulfi is a must

Mango Kulfi is a frozen summer dessert made with milk, sugar and sweet ripe mangoes.

Image credits: Pixabay

A summer treat

It is the most delicious, creamy and addictive summer treat bursting with mango flavors.

Image credits: Freepik

Blend it all

Use pulp and slices from ripe and sweet mangoes. Blended it with saffron and 1 cup cream.

Image credits: Pexels

Add some flavours

Sprinkle the cardamom powder and crushed saffron. Blend again until the cream is mixed well. 

Image credits: Freepik

Check sweetness

If the sweetness is more for your liking, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of cream. Give a quick spin again in the blender. 

Image credits: Freepik

Pour it into a mould

Pour the kulfi mixture in kulfi moulds or small bowls. Cover tightly with a lid or seal with aluminum foil and keep in the freezer for 6 to 8 hours for the kulfi to set.

Image credits: Freepik

Serving ideas

Serve mango kulfi slices In bowls or plates, sprinkled with cardamom powder or crushed saffron. It can also be paired with cooked falooda. You can add some rose water too.

Image credits: Pexels
