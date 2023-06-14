Lifestyle
This Mango Kulfi recipe is quick and easy one. You just need milk, sweetened condensed milk, cream and sweet tasting mangoes.
Mango Kulfi is a frozen summer dessert made with milk, sugar and sweet ripe mangoes.
It is the most delicious, creamy and addictive summer treat bursting with mango flavors.
Use pulp and slices from ripe and sweet mangoes. Blended it with saffron and 1 cup cream.
Sprinkle the cardamom powder and crushed saffron. Blend again until the cream is mixed well.
If the sweetness is more for your liking, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of cream. Give a quick spin again in the blender.
Pour the kulfi mixture in kulfi moulds or small bowls. Cover tightly with a lid or seal with aluminum foil and keep in the freezer for 6 to 8 hours for the kulfi to set.
Serve mango kulfi slices In bowls or plates, sprinkled with cardamom powder or crushed saffron. It can also be paired with cooked falooda. You can add some rose water too.