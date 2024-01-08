Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024-7 snacks to serve on Lohri

Here are seven snacks that are popular and perfect for Lohri.

Image credits: Freepik

Popcorn

An all-time favourite during Lohri celebrations, popcorn is a simple yet essential snack. Serve it in different flavours like buttered, caramel, or spiced for variety.

Image credits: social media

Makki di Roti with Sarson da Saag

A traditional Punjabi dish made from cornmeal flatbread (Makki di Roti) served with a spicy mustard greens-based curry . It's a hearty and delicious dish enjoyed during Lohri.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Murukku/Chakli

Crispy and savoury spiral-shaped snacks made from rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices. They are deep-fried and loved for their crunchy texture.

Image credits: Getty

Paneer Tikka

Grilled or roasted paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and yogurt. It's a flavorful vegetarian snack loved by many during festive gatherings.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Image credits: Freepik

Peanut Chikki

A crunchy treat made from roasted peanuts and jaggery, formed into bars or squares. It's easy to prepare and a delightful sweet snack.

Image credits: Freepik

Rewri

Another sweet snack made from jaggery and sesame seeds, often formed into circular discs. It's crunchy, slightly sticky, and packed with sweetness.

Image credits: our own
