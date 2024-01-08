Makar Sankranti 2024-7 snacks to serve on Lohri

Lifestyle
Here are seven snacks that are popular and perfect for Lohri.
An all-time favourite during Lohri celebrations, popcorn is a simple yet essential snack. Serve it in different flavours like buttered, caramel, or spiced for variety.
A traditional Punjabi dish made from cornmeal flatbread (Makki di Roti) served with a spicy mustard greens-based curry . It's a hearty and delicious dish enjoyed during Lohri.
Crispy and savoury spiral-shaped snacks made from rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices. They are deep-fried and loved for their crunchy texture.
Grilled or roasted paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in spices and yogurt. It's a flavorful vegetarian snack loved by many during festive gatherings.
A crunchy treat made from roasted peanuts and jaggery, formed into bars or squares. It's easy to prepare and a delightful sweet snack.
Another sweet snack made from jaggery and sesame seeds, often formed into circular discs. It's crunchy, slightly sticky, and packed with sweetness.