Lose weight now: 7 ways to reduce kgs before Christmas

Here are seven strategies to help shed some pounds before Christmas

Regular Exercise

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week along with strength training exercises at least twice a week.

Balanced Diet

Load up on vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Avoid sugary drinks and snacks, opting instead for fruits or nuts as healthier alternatives.

Hydration

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes our bodies mistake thirst for hunger, so staying hydrated can help control unnecessary snacking.

Get Adequate Sleep

Ensure you get enough quality sleep each night. Lack of sleep can affect hormones related to appetite, leading to cravings and overeating.

Reduce Sugar and Processed Foods

Minimize your intake of sugary treats, processed foods, and refined carbohydrates. These tend to be high in calories and can contribute to weight gain.

Mindful Eating

Focus on portion control and mindful eating. Be aware of your hunger cues, eat slowly, and savor each bite. This can help prevent overeating and promote better digestion.

Monitor Portions

Use smaller plates and utensils to control portion sizes. This can create a visual cue that you're eating a full plate, even with smaller amounts of food.

