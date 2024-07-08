Lifestyle

Lonavala to Pawna: 6 places to visit near Mumbai during rain

Image credits: Freepik

Lonavala and Khandala

Famous for lush greenery, misty hills, and beautiful waterfalls like Kune Falls and Bhushi Dam.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Matheran

A serene hill station known for its pleasant weather, viewpoints like Panorama Point, and trekking trails through dense forests.

Image credits: freepik

Pawna Lake

Located near Lonavala, it offers stunning views of the lake surrounded by hills and is perfect for camping and water activities.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Alibaug

Known for its beaches like Kashid Beach and Kolaba Fort, which become even more picturesque during monsoon.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Bhandardara

A lesser-known gem with attractions like Arthur Lake, Randha Falls, and the picturesque Ratangad Fort.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Igatpuri

Known for its lush green landscapes, waterfalls like Bhatsa Falls, and the famous Vipassana International Academy.

Image credits: Wikipedia
Find Next One