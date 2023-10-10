Lifestyle

English breakfast to Shepherd's pie: 7 must-try British dishes

Image credits: Getty

1. Fish and Chips

-Fish and chips is a classic British fast food dish.
-Deep-fried white fish served with thick-cut potato fries.
-Often accompanied by tartar sauce or malt vinegar.

Image credits: Getty

2. Bangers and Mash

- Bangers and mash is a traditional British comfort food.
- It features sausages (referred to as "bangers") served with mashed potatoes.
- Gravy is often poured over the dish

Image credits: Getty

3. Shepherd's Pie/Cottage Pie:

- Shepherd's Pie traditionally contains minced lamb or mutton.
- Consists of a meat and vegetable filling topped with mashed potatoes, baked until golden.

Image credits: Getty

4. Full English Breakfast

- Also known as a "fry-up," is a substantial breakfast meal.
- It typically includes fried eggs, bacon, sausages, black pudding, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, and toast.

Image credits: Getty

5. Steak and Kidney Pie

- Steak and Kidney Pie is a savory pastry dish.
- It contains tender pieces of beef steak and kidney, often cooked in a rich gravy.

Image credits: Getty

6. Toad in the Hole

- It features sausages cooked in a batter made from eggs, flour, and milk.
- When baked, the batter puffs up around the sausages, creating a unique and flavorful combination.

Image credits: Getty

7. Sunday Roast

- A Sunday roast is a traditional British Sunday meal.
- It usually consists of roasted meat served with roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, vegetables and gravy.

Image credits: Getty
