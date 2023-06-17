Lifestyle

Lemon to Pomegranates: 7 juices for healthy start

Lemon pear detox is a light, creamy and slightly tart-flavoured juice. Here are 7 refreshing juices to give a boosting kick in the morning.

Up Beet

Loaded with vitamins and minerals, the ingredients included are beetroot, carrot, celery, apple, orange, strawberry, cucumber and lemon.

Lemon carrot and orange juice

This juice is ideal for fighting stress and anxiety while boosting energy levels. The ingredients are orange, lemon, carrot and ginger.

Pomegranate orange and pineapple mixed

The ingredients are as the name of the juice suggests. With vitamin C, potassium and folate, it energises you throughout the day.

Orange light

Ingredients in this juice are oranges, bok choy and bananas ideal for weight loss because of the vitamin C in oranges and the calcium in bok choy.

Orange light

The juice includes a lot of kale, apples, orange, cucumber and ginger. The apple and orange provide vitamin C, the cucumber refreshes, and the ginger aids digestion.

Berry Lemon

This fatigue-fighting recipe is created by mixing white grape, kiwi, strawberry and lemon.

