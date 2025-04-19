Kushboo Sundar's inspiring weight loss journey.
Actress-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar proves how to transform your body by losing 20 kilos in 9 months at 54.
The politician receives praise for her slim photos shared on Instagram. Kushboo shared details about her weight loss journey in an interview.
Kushboo started her weight loss journey with daily 30-40 minute walks. On days she couldn't walk, she'd double her workout the next day.
Kushboo's ankles were troubled due to excess weight. After losing 20 kilos, her joint problems resolved naturally.
Having lost weight through exercise and a healthy diet, Kushboo now feels more active.
Kushboo believes weight loss is not just about looking glamorous but about overall health. She emphasizes the importance of exercise for weight loss.
