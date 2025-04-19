English

Weight Loss Journey: Lost 20kg in 9 Months

Kushboo Sundar's inspiring weight loss journey.

lifestyle Apr 19 2025
9-Month Body Transformation

Actress-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar proves how to transform your body by losing 20 kilos in 9 months at 54.

20kg Weight Loss Journey

The politician receives praise for her slim photos shared on Instagram. Kushboo shared details about her weight loss journey in an interview.

Daily 30-40 Minute Walks

Kushboo started her weight loss journey with daily 30-40 minute walks. On days she couldn't walk, she'd double her workout the next day.

Weight Loss Relieved Ankle Pain

Kushboo's ankles were troubled due to excess weight. After losing 20 kilos, her joint problems resolved naturally.

Feels More Active

Having lost weight through exercise and a healthy diet, Kushboo now feels more active.

Regular Exercise for Weight Loss

Kushboo believes weight loss is not just about looking glamorous but about overall health. She emphasizes the importance of exercise for weight loss.

