Kumartuli Park to Ekdalia Evergreen: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata

Kumartuli Park to Ekdalia Evergreen are 7 diverse Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata, each offering a unique artistic and cultural experience
Located in the heart of Kumartuli, this pandal is renowned for its exquisite idol craftsmanship, showcasing the artistry of the local artisans
Santosh Mitra Square Pandal is a visual extravaganza. The pandal often features larger-than-life installations and immersive experiences
This pandal is famous for its traditional Durga idols and architectural grandeur. Ekdalia's timeless charm and devotion to cultural authenticity attract many devotees
Tridhara Sammilani Pandal is celebrated for its eco-friendly initiatives and thought-provoking themes. It often focuses on social issues
With a reputation for its opulent and innovative designs, Badamtala Ashar Sangha Pandal offers a delightful fusion of tradition and modernity
This pandal is known for its remarkable use of unconventional materials and unique concepts
Mohammad Ali Park Pandal is a visual spectacle. It attracts a diverse crowd with its grandeur and attention to architectural finesse