Kumartuli Park to Ekdalia Evergreen: 7 Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata

Kumartuli Park to Ekdalia Evergreen are 7 diverse Durga Puja Pandals in Kolkata, each offering a unique artistic and cultural experience

Image credits: Getty

Kumartuli Park Pandal

Located in the heart of Kumartuli, this pandal is renowned for its exquisite idol craftsmanship, showcasing the artistry of the local artisans

Image credits: our own

Santosh Mitra Square Pandal

Santosh Mitra Square Pandal is a visual extravaganza. The pandal often features larger-than-life installations and immersive experiences

Image credits: Getty

Ekdalia Evergreen Club Pandal

This pandal is famous for its traditional Durga idols and architectural grandeur. Ekdalia's timeless charm and devotion to cultural authenticity attract many devotees

Image credits: Getty

Tridhara Sammilani Pandal

Tridhara Sammilani Pandal is celebrated for its eco-friendly initiatives and thought-provoking themes. It often focuses on social issues

Image credits: Our own

Badamtala Ashar Sangha Pandal

With a reputation for its opulent and innovative designs, Badamtala Ashar Sangha Pandal offers a delightful fusion of tradition and modernity

Image credits: Getty

Chalta Bagan Lohapatty Pandal

This pandal is known for its remarkable use of unconventional materials and unique concepts

Image credits: Getty

Mohammad Ali Park Pandal

Mohammad Ali Park Pandal is a visual spectacle. It attracts a diverse crowd with its grandeur and attention to architectural finesse

Image credits: Getty
