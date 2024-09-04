Lifestyle
The history of Kohinoor diamond is ancient, complex, with ownership passing through the hands of many rulers and dynasties, from the Kakatiya dynasty to the British royal family.
The earliest known owner of the Kohinoor diamond was the Kakatiya dynasty. In the 13th century, this diamond was extracted from the mines of Golconda
In the 14th century, Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi seized this diamond from the Kakatiya dynasty. Later, this diamond came into the possession of Mughal Emperor Babur
In 1739, Nader Shah attacked Delhi and took possession of the Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals. It is said that Nader Shah named it "Koh-e-Noor" (Mountain of Light)
After Nader Shah's death, his general Ahmad Shah Abdali took possession of the Kohinoor diamond. This diamond remained with the Abdali dynasty in Afghanistan
In the early 19th century, Shah Shuja of Afghanistan, a descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, handed over Kohinoor to Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh
After Second Anglo-Sikh War in 1849, Punjab came under control of British. The Kohinoor diamond came under British possession and was presented to Queen Victoria
In 1850, the Kohinoor was sent to Britain and set in Queen Victoria's crown. Today, the Kohinoor diamond is part of the British royal family's Crown Jewels
The current owner of the Kohinoor diamond is the British royal family, and this diamond is now set in the Queen's crown