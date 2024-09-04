Lifestyle

The journey of the Kohinoor diamond

History of the Kohinoor Diamond

The history of Kohinoor diamond is ancient, complex, with ownership passing through the hands of many rulers and dynasties, from the Kakatiya dynasty to the British royal family.

The first owner of the Kohinoor

The earliest known owner of the Kohinoor diamond was the Kakatiya dynasty. In the 13th century, this diamond was extracted from the mines of Golconda

Kohinoor with Delhi Sultanate & Mughals

In the 14th century, Sultan Alauddin Khilji of Delhi seized this diamond from the Kakatiya dynasty. Later, this diamond came into the possession of Mughal Emperor Babur

Kohinoor with Nader Shah (Iran)

In 1739, Nader Shah attacked Delhi and took possession of the Kohinoor diamond from the Mughals. It is said that Nader Shah named it "Koh-e-Noor" (Mountain of Light)

Ahmad Shah Abdali (Afghanistan) owned it

After Nader Shah's death, his general Ahmad Shah Abdali took possession of the Kohinoor diamond. This diamond remained with the Abdali dynasty in Afghanistan

Kohinoor with Ranjit Singh (Sikhs)

In the early 19th century, Shah Shuja of Afghanistan, a descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, handed over Kohinoor to Sikh Maharaja Ranjit Singh

British East India Company's possession

After Second Anglo-Sikh War in 1849, Punjab came under control of British. The Kohinoor diamond came under British possession and was presented to Queen Victoria

Set in the British Crown Jewels

In 1850, the Kohinoor was sent to Britain and set in Queen Victoria's crown. Today, the Kohinoor diamond is part of the British royal family's Crown Jewels

Current owner of the Kohinoor

The current owner of the Kohinoor diamond is the British royal family, and this diamond is now set in the Queen's crown

Find Next One