Lifestyle

Know some common things between Bengalis and Malayalis

Image credits: Getty

Communism

Kerala & West Bengal share a common political thread- a strong affinity for communism. Similar socio-economic conditions in the past have fostered a lasting appeal among the masses

Image credits: Pixabay

Fish Curry

Kerala and West Bengal are coastal states, so their love for fish is not a surprising factor. Both communities have a special affinity for fish, which is a staple in their cuisine.

Image credits: Pixabay

Alcohol

From Kerala's toddy shops to Bengal's pub culture, the enthusiasm for liquor is a common bond between the two communities.

Image credits: Pixabay

Football

Football is another shared passion that unites Malayalis and Bengalis, with both states boasting a massive fan following for the beautiful game. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Rice

 For both Malayalis and Bengalis, no meal is complete without the perfect harmony of rice and curry.

Image credits: Freepik

Payasam/Payesh

Payasam/Payesh, the quintessential dessert, is another sweet bond between the two cultures. This traditional rice-based pudding is a staple at festivals and celebrations.

Image credits: Pixabay

Gold

From intricate Kerala-style necklaces to elaborate Bengali bridal adornments, gold jewelry is an integral part of the cultural heritage and tradition in both state.

Image credits: Freepik

Saree lovers

Keralites and Bengalis love their traditional sarees and ladies wear them during major festivals.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One