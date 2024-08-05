Know some common things between Bengalis and Malayalis

Lifestyle
Kerala & West Bengal share a common political thread- a strong affinity for communism. Similar socio-economic conditions in the past have fostered a lasting appeal among the masses
Kerala and West Bengal are coastal states, so their love for fish is not a surprising factor. Both communities have a special affinity for fish, which is a staple in their cuisine.
From Kerala's toddy shops to Bengal's pub culture, the enthusiasm for liquor is a common bond between the two communities.
Football is another shared passion that unites Malayalis and Bengalis, with both states boasting a massive fan following for the beautiful game.
For both Malayalis and Bengalis, no meal is complete without the perfect harmony of rice and curry.
Payasam/Payesh, the quintessential dessert, is another sweet bond between the two cultures. This traditional rice-based pudding is a staple at festivals and celebrations.
From intricate Kerala-style necklaces to elaborate Bengali bridal adornments, gold jewelry is an integral part of the cultural heritage and tradition in both state.
Keralites and Bengalis love their traditional sarees and ladies wear them during major festivals.