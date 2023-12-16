Lifestyle

Kerala to Kolkata-7 most welcoming cities in India

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a blend of rich history, hospitality, and vibrant culture.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Known for its rich cultural heritage, delicious food, and warm hospitality, Kolkata often leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

Famous for its lakes and palaces, Udaipur is also renowned for its hospitality and welcoming atmosphere.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Despite being one of the oldest cities, Varanasi is known for its spiritual ambience and the warmth of its residents towards visitors.

Kochi, Kerala

With its serene backwaters and warm locals, Kochi is often regarded as one of the friendliest cities for tourists.

Mysore, Karnataka

Famous for its palaces and yoga centres, Mysore is also appreciated for its friendly locals and cultural heritage.

Pondicherry

This coastal town has a unique blend of French and Indian cultures and a friendly and laid-back vibe.

