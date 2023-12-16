Kerala to Kolkata-7 most welcoming cities in India

Lifestyle
Known as the Pink City, Jaipur offers a blend of rich history, hospitality, and vibrant culture.
Known for its rich cultural heritage, delicious food, and warm hospitality, Kolkata often leaves a lasting impression on visitors.
Famous for its lakes and palaces, Udaipur is also renowned for its hospitality and welcoming atmosphere.
Despite being one of the oldest cities, Varanasi is known for its spiritual ambience and the warmth of its residents towards visitors.
With its serene backwaters and warm locals, Kochi is often regarded as one of the friendliest cities for tourists.
Famous for its palaces and yoga centres, Mysore is also appreciated for its friendly locals and cultural heritage.
This coastal town has a unique blend of French and Indian cultures and a friendly and laid-back vibe.