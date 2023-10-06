Lifestyle

Kasavu Sarees to Aranmula Mirror: 10 things to buy in Kerala

Kasavu Sarees

Known for their elegant off-white fabric and golden borders, these sarees are a timeless symbol of Kerala's grace and tradition.

Ayurvedic Products

Explore Ayurvedic products, including oils and herbal medicines, for a holistic wellness experience.

Coconut Handicrafts

Enjoy the coconut shell handicrafts, skillfully crafted into, showpieces & utensils. These unique souvenirs showcase the versatility of the coconut, a staple in Kerala's culture.

Aranmula Mirror

Handcrafted in the village of Aranmula, these mirrors are made using a unique metal alloy and polished to perfection, producing a distortion-free reflection.

Nettipattam

Bring home a piece of Kerala's grand festivals with Nettipattam, traditional elephant headgear ornaments. These colorful adornments celebrate the majestic elephants of Kerala.

Kerala Banana Chips

Made from Kerala's special variety of bananas, these snacks are a delightful blend of sweet and savory flavors.

Snake Boat Miniature

Commemorate the spirit of Kerala's traditional boat races with miniature snake boats. These finely crafted replicas capture the essence of the exhilarating races of the state.

Kathakali Mask

These vibrant and expressive masks capture the essence of the elaborate facial makeup worn by Kathakali performers, making for striking wall decor.

Gold Ornaments

From the classic Kasu Mala to the elegant Nagapadam, these pieces are steeped in tradition and make for exquisite accessories.

Nilavilakku (Traditional Lamps)

Illuminate your home with the symbolic Nilavilakku, a traditional lamp used in religious ceremonies made of brass or bronze. It holds cultural & spiritual significance.

