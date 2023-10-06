Kasavu Sarees to Aranmula Mirror: 10 things to buy in Kerala

Lifestyle
Known for their elegant off-white fabric and golden borders, these sarees are a timeless symbol of Kerala's grace and tradition.
Explore Ayurvedic products, including oils and herbal medicines, for a holistic wellness experience.
Enjoy the coconut shell handicrafts, skillfully crafted into, showpieces & utensils. These unique souvenirs showcase the versatility of the coconut, a staple in Kerala's culture.
Handcrafted in the village of Aranmula, these mirrors are made using a unique metal alloy and polished to perfection, producing a distortion-free reflection.
Bring home a piece of Kerala's grand festivals with Nettipattam, traditional elephant headgear ornaments. These colorful adornments celebrate the majestic elephants of Kerala.
Made from Kerala's special variety of bananas, these snacks are a delightful blend of sweet and savory flavors.
Commemorate the spirit of Kerala's traditional boat races with miniature snake boats. These finely crafted replicas capture the essence of the exhilarating races of the state.
These vibrant and expressive masks capture the essence of the elaborate facial makeup worn by Kathakali performers, making for striking wall decor.
From the classic Kasu Mala to the elegant Nagapadam, these pieces are steeped in tradition and make for exquisite accessories.
Illuminate your home with the symbolic Nilavilakku, a traditional lamp used in religious ceremonies made of brass or bronze. It holds cultural & spiritual significance.