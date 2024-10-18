Karwa Chauth 2024: Guide for long lasting makeup tips

Lifestyle
Cleanse your face the night before Karwa Chauth to maintain a radiant complexion. Remove impurities through cleansing and exfoliating.
Serum is the best option for enhancing complexion. Apply Vitamin C serum after cleansing. Those with dull skin should apply it daily.
Apply hyaluronic moisturizer to seal in moisture. Also, use caffeine under-eye cream to reduce puffiness.
Cleanse your face again in the morning and apply moisturizer with cream. Your smooth face is now ready for makeup.
First, apply primer, followed by long-lasting foundation for a smooth base. Conceal blemishes with a light concealer.
Use highlighter to enhance your facial glow. Apply it to your cheekbones and the tip of your nose.
Apply kajal and eyeliner to enhance your eyes. Use waterproof eyeliner for long-lasting makeup.