Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Guide for long lasting makeup tips

Cleansing and Exfoliating

Cleanse your face the night before Karwa Chauth to maintain a radiant complexion. Remove impurities through cleansing and exfoliating.

Apply Vitamin C Serum

Serum is the best option for enhancing complexion. Apply Vitamin C serum after cleansing. Those with dull skin should apply it daily.

Hyaluronic Moisturizer

Apply hyaluronic moisturizer to seal in moisture. Also, use caffeine under-eye cream to reduce puffiness.

Prepare Skin for Makeup

Cleanse your face again in the morning and apply moisturizer with cream. Your smooth face is now ready for makeup.

Start with Foundation & Primer

First, apply primer, followed by long-lasting foundation for a smooth base. Conceal blemishes with a light concealer.

Apply Highlighter

Use highlighter to enhance your facial glow. Apply it to your cheekbones and the tip of your nose.

Kajal and Eyeliner

Apply kajal and eyeliner to enhance your eyes. Use waterproof eyeliner for long-lasting makeup.

