Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 healthy drinks to break your fast

Lifestyle
The most important festival for women, Karwa Chauth, will be celebrated on October 20. Women take special care of everything from clothes to jewelry but forget about their health.
The Karwa Chauth fast is difficult, where women fast without water. In such a situation, fluids should be consumed after breaking the fast to avoid dehydration.
You can drink herbal tea after breaking the fast. It does not contain caffeine and hydrates the body slowly. It's sweet and perfect for breaking the Karwa Chauth fast.
After the Karwa Chauth fast, fresh fruit juice is a great way to provide your body with carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. You can consume pomegranate-orange juice.
Lemonade is best for breaking the Karwa Chauth fast. You can also add a spoonful of honey to it, which helps keep the body hydrated.
Coconut water has many antioxidant properties that provide instant energy to the body. You can also break your Karwa Chauth fast with coconut water.
Buttermilk is high in probiotics. You can consume it with cumin powder. It prevents the body from becoming dehydrated and keeps it cool.