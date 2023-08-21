Lifestyle

Kadambuttu to Bamboo Shoot Curry: 6 popular street foods of Coorg

Broken rice is blended with cardamom powder to treat your taste buds and served with a pickle. Here are 6 popular street foods in Coorg.

Nuputtu

Nuputtu is staple Coorg food served with pandi curry, Kadambuttu, cucumber raita and kootu curry.

Pandi Curry

Pandi curry, made of either chicken or pork, is usually served with Aaki Roti to give a taste of spices.

Neyi Koolu

As apparent by its name, the dish is a blend of rice and ghee, thus making it an exceedingly healthy meal.

Coorg Style Bollari Barthad

Green or yellow Manglorean cucumbers are prepped with spices like cloves, chilli and coconut masala powder is also mixed.

Bamboo Shoot Curry

Bamboo is collected and soaked in water for peeling outer skin mixed with cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chillies and raw rice.

