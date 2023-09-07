Jupiter to Saturn: 8 planets and their distance from Earth

Lifestyle
Jupiter to Saturn are distant gas giants, while Mercury and Venus are relatively close to Earth. Mars varies in distance, with Neptune being the farthest
Mercury and its distance from Earth varies depending on its position in its orbit. On average, it is about 77 million kilometers (48 million miles) from Earth
Venus can come relatively close to Earth when it is on the same side of the Sun. At its closest approach, it can be approximately 38 million kilometers from Earth
It is about 225 million kms from Earth. However, during opposition (when Earth and Mars are on the same side of the Sun), it can come as close as 54.6 million kms
It is about 778 million kilometers from Earth. However, this distance can increase to over 970 million kilometers when Jupiter is on the opposite side of the Sun
Saturn, is about 1.4 billion kilometers (870 million miles) away. Its distance can increase significantly when it's on the far side of the Sun
Uranus is a gas giant planet that orbits the Sun at an average distance of approximately 2.7 billion kilometers (1.7 billion miles) from Earth
Neptune, the farthest planet in our solar system, is even more distant. It is at an average distance of about 4.3 billion kilometers (2.7 billion miles) from Earth
Its distance from Earth can vary greatly due to its highly elliptical orbit. It can be about 4.2 billion kilometers (2.6 billion miles) away, but it can also be much farther