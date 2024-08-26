Lifestyle

Janmashtami 2024: 6 interesting facts about Lord Krishna's birth

Image credits: Social Media

Divine Conception

Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva. He was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, transferred from Devaki's womb to Vasudeva's mind and then to Devaki's womb.

Image credits: Freepik

Midnight Birth

Krishna was born at midnight, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Image credits: Getty

Imprisoned Parents

Devaki and Vasudeva were imprisoned by King Kamsa, who sought to kill the prophesied eighth child that would overthrow him.

Image credits: Getty

Miraculous Escape

After Krishna's birth, Vasudeva carried him across the Yamuna River, which miraculously parted to allow them to escape to safety in Gokul.

Image credits: Pixabay

Birth in a Prison Cell

Krishna was born in a prison cell, symbolizing his mission to free humanity from the cycle of birth and death.

Image credits: Getty

Ashtami Rohini

Krishna's birth is celebrated on Ashtami Rohini, the eighth day of the dark half of the month of Bhadrapada, which usually falls in August or September.

Image credits: pinterest
Find Next One