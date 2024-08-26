Janmashtami 2024: 6 interesting facts about Lord Krishna's birth

Lifestyle
Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva. He was the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, transferred from Devaki's womb to Vasudeva's mind and then to Devaki's womb.
Krishna was born at midnight, which symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.
Devaki and Vasudeva were imprisoned by King Kamsa, who sought to kill the prophesied eighth child that would overthrow him.
After Krishna's birth, Vasudeva carried him across the Yamuna River, which miraculously parted to allow them to escape to safety in Gokul.
Krishna was born in a prison cell, symbolizing his mission to free humanity from the cycle of birth and death.
Krishna's birth is celebrated on Ashtami Rohini, the eighth day of the dark half of the month of Bhadrapada, which usually falls in August or September.