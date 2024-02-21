Lifestyle

International Mother Language Day: 7 most spoken languages in India

Here are the seven most widely spoken languages in India.

Bengali

Bengali is the official language of the Indian state of West Bengal and is spoken primarily in the eastern regions of India, including West Bengal, Tripura, and parts of Assam.

Marathi

Marathi is the official language of the Indian state of Maharashtra and is spoken by the Marathi-speaking population in Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of Gujarat, Karnataka, and MP.

Tamil

Tamil is another major Dravidian language spoken in India and is predominantly spoken in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and parts of Sri Lanka.

Urdu

Urdu originated in the Indian subcontinent and is spoken predominantly by the Muslim population in India, particularly in states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, and AP.

Hindi

Hindi is the most widely spoken language in India and serves as the official language of the Indian government. It is predominantly spoken in northern and central India.

Gujarati

Gujarati is an Indo-Aryan language spoken predominantly in Gujarat, but also in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

